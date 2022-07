CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Officials said "improperly disposed fireworks" are to blame for a house fire that displaced a family of four on the Fourth of July.

Firefighters responded to the fire around midnight. Chesterfield Fire officials said they had the blaze under control about an hour later.

Two adults and two children were displaced, but family and friends are helping them with a place to stay.

Officials said no injuries were reported in the fire.