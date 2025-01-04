Crime Insider: Thieves targeting firehouses across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — In a moments notice, firefighters drop everything and respond to emergency calls. But police said that over the last week, answering those calls has come with an unexpected price tag for property loss and damage

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett has learned that thieves are targeting firehouses throughout Central Virginia.

So far, multiple firehouses in the city of Richmond, at least two in Henrico County and one in Chesterfield have been targeted.

Firefighters on duty have their personal cars parked in the lot and while they answer calls or sleep, thieves are breaking in.

At least three guns, electronics, wallets and apparel have been stolen.

There's also a concern that glove boxes, containing personal information, are being tampered with.

"Some of these stations are secured by fences and somehow and some way they are getting over them and getting into the vehicles," Keith Andes, president of the 995 union, said. "The security we have is obviously not working or not a deterrent. Some of the cameras we have in place at renovated firehouses aren't working correctly so again we are just trying to close the circle around this and keep it from happening again."

Richmond police said precinct commanders have told patrol officers to increase their patrols at the firehouses.

They're asking the community to call 911 if they see suspicious activity in the areas of fire stations, especially when the engines are out on a call.

