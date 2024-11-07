Facing a 62% higher risk of esophageal cancer, Richmond firefighters get tested

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Bailey Martin says his team knows the risk they face while fighting fires across the city.

It's what lingers after the job is over that's more worrisome.

"Many of our members have had cancer, we've also had some active members that have passed due to cancer, and several retired members as well have passed from cancer, after they've retired over the years," Martin said.

Martin said more firefighters a decade or longer into their career are getting cancer diagnoses that stem from carcinogens, chemicals, and smoke they're exposed to while on the job.

"A lot of goods that we use in our homes are now petroleum-based, so they have more carcinogens than some of the natural products and fibers that were used to make furniture and some of the other things that are around your home," Martin said. "The inside of the home has changed a lot over the years, which has put us at a higher risk of cancer."

According to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, firefighters are at a 62% higher risk of developing esophageal cancer and are at a 39% increased risk of dying from it.

This week, representatives with Lucid Diagnostics partnered with Richmond Fire to provide optional testing for esophageal cancer.

As of Thursday afternoon, about 100 firefighters out of the team of nearly 500 were expected to be tested by the end of the week.

Katie Marx, a clinical specialist with Lucid, said she and other team members host "Check Your Food Tube" events, or esophagus DNA testing, across the country.

"We've definitely worked with fire departments where somebody in their department has just passed from this cancer, or they know somebody that has passed from this cancer, so that definitely brings people out," Marx said. "I believe the statistics are 90% of people who do get diagnosed with esophageal adenocarcinoma didn't even know that they had pre-cancer disease, which is called Barrett's Esophagus."

Those getting tested swallow a capsule that's attached to a tube, which balloons and collects cells from the lowest layer of the esophagus. It's then pulled out and then sent to a lab for testing.

Martin said the department is updating its prevention standards, like getting gear cleaned more frequently and putting in exhaust capture systems in fire stations to prevent exposure to diesel fumes from fire trucks.

"Our labor union and the city and other departments in the state have done a really good job lobbying with the General Assembly to help get some presumptive laws related to cancer, because only certain cancers are covered under presumptive laws, so trying to get some of those expanded, as we get more data related to which cancers we're most at risk for because of our occupation," Martin said.

Martin said the department is always looking at opportunities to address occupational risk factors, like addressing absorption in certain areas of their gear, but said there's more that can be done.

"Our firefighters are our most valuable resource. So, it's really important that we take care of them as much as we can," Martin said. “It’s really admirable of our people that knowing these risks, they still continue to come and do the job and help the citizens of Richmond.”

According to Lucid Diagnostics, individuals with three or more of the following risk factors should consider testing:



White

Male

Over 50 years old

Chronic acid reflux/heartburn or GERD symptoms

Tobacco smoking

Obesity

Family history of Barrett's Esophagus or Esophageal Adenocarcinoma (cancer) in a first-degree relative

Occupational or environmental exposure (smoke inhalation/fire/chemicals)

