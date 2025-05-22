Watch Now
Chesterfield County Fire and EMS members support son of fallen firefighter at his high school graduation

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 21, 2025
Chesterfield Firefighters support Talan Monahan
RICHMOND, Va. — Chesterfield County firefighters showed up for the child of one of their fallen members on his graduation day.

Nearly three years ago, Alicia Monahan died during a swift water rescue course she was helping teach in North Carolina. Her son, Talan, graduated from Cosby High School on Wednesday.

Firefighters attended Talan's graduation to support him as he received his diploma.

"Today was a bittersweet and special day for the Chesterfield Fire and EMS family," a Facebook post reads. "Congratulations Talan! We know your mom would be so proud. We were honored to be there today to support you on your graduation day."

