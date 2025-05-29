Firefighters rescue kitten trapped in tall weeds in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A team of Chesterfield firefighters rescued a kitten trapped in thorny bushes after hearing its desperate cries on Tuesday night.

The B-shift crew from Chesterfield Engine 215 and Medic 215 tracked down the wet kitten stuck in tall weeds and thorn bushes.

Firefighters freed the kitten and brought it back to Station 15 where they cleaned it up.

The county's animal services responded after-hours to take the feline for veterinary care.

The kitten is being treated for an upper respiratory infection and is expected to make a full recovery.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.