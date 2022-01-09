Firefighters rescue 'scared stray kitty' in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Firefighters ended a busy Saturday in Richmond by rescuing a kitten.

Officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control thanked the Richmond Fire Department after a crew came to the aid of a "scared stray kitty" stuck in a car’s dashboard.

The little one, who officials said is warm and safe at the animal shelter, was given the name Dash.

With this cold winter weather, stray cats like Dash will be looking for warm places to hide out and burrowing near a warm car engine may seem like the perfect spot to a feline.

So be sure to honk your horn or bang on your hood before starting your engine this winter.