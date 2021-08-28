Richmond firefighters finish cutting grass for heat stroke victim: 'Good work!'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters finished mowing the lawn for a person who likely suffered a heat stroke while cutting their grass Saturday afternoon, according to Richmond Fire officials.

Engine 22 was dispatched to the medical emergency call along Kinsley Avenue on Richmond's Southside.

Officials said the person who suffered a possible heat stroke while mowing was taken to an area hospital, but is expected to be OK.

"Our crew then took some time to finish mowing the lawn," Richmond Fire officials posted on twitter. "Good work!"

Photos posted by the department show Firefighter Evan Ackerman using a push power to cut the grass.

Officials said the extreme heat likely contributed to the medical emergency.

The heat index Saturday was forecast to hit 100° in most locations with a few spots possibly exceeding 105°, according to meteorologists.

While a cold front will try to move through eastern Virginia Sunday, highs near the coast will be in the mid to upper 80s. But highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s elsewhere.

The heat index across the metro Sunday will be in the 98° to 102° range.

Heat stroke is the "most serious medical condition caused by extreme heat," according to the American Red Cross.

Symptoms include a body temp of 104°F or higher, hot, red, dry or damp skin, fast pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and losing consciousness.

Heat stroke can result in death if not treated, according to the Red Cross.