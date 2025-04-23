Dozens of firefighters battle blaze at Goochland farm, shuttling water from miles away

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A massive fire destroyed several sheds and threatened a home Wednesday morning at a farm in Goochland County, requiring dozens of firefighters and multiple tankers to battle the blaze.

The fire erupted at a property in the 2300 block of Rockville Road, quickly spreading from storage sheds to other areas of the yard and into nearby woods just before 8:40 a.m.

"There is a lot of property that has been lost throughout the yard and into the woods, as well as a brush fire that burned all the way up to the farmer's field," Goochland County Fire Rescue Chief Eddie Ferguson said.

When crews arrived, firefighters found the fire fully active and spreading rapidly from the sheds to other yard storage near the home.

The rural location presented significant challenges for firefighters, who had to shuttle water from distant sources.

"One of the challenges we had to overcome..., tere are no fire hydrants in this vicinity," Ferguson explained. "Brush trucks operated in that field at the woodline where it was going into the field."

Thirty-five firefighters from three separate fire companies worked together with eight tankers to contain the blaze.

Crews had to transport thousands of gallons of water from hydrants on Broad Street and from nearby ponds.

"We have a rural water supply operation where tankers are dumping that water and leaving it to get more water," Ferguson said. "You can't always count on the fact that you're going to be near a fire hydrant, so we have to be resourceful. We have dry hydrants spread throughout the community and we plan for this kind of operation as part of our daily planning for the community."

While the fire is now under control, crews expect to remain on scene well into the evening to monitor hotspots and prevent flare-ups. Local traffic will likely be affected.

Ferguson said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.