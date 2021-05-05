Watch
Firefighter injured responding to Chesterfield house fire

Posted at 11:47 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 23:47:49-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A firefighter suffered minor injuries battling a house fire in a Chesterfield neighborhood, Tuesday afternoon.

When crews arrived to the home along the 4000 block of Baldwin Road around 4 p.m., firefighters spotted heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

One firefighter suffered minor burns to his face and was taken to the hospital.

Officials said no other injuries were reported but three people have been displaced from their home.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

