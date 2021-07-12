Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighter injured battling blaze at former Richmond bank

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Web_1200x630_WTVRdotcom_100220_aj.jpg
Posted at 8:36 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 20:36:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- One firefighter was injured while responding to a fire at a vacant bank on Marlowe Road in Richmond Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 7012 Marlowe Road for multiple reports of a commercial building fire just before 4:05 p.m.

When crews arrived, they spotted heavy smoke coming from the former Wells Fargo's roof and flames in the drive-thru teller area.

Everything was under control by just before 4:55 p.m., according to officials.

The firefighter's injuries were minor, officials said.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.