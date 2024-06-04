Fire at UPS facility in Chesterfield County includes trailers with packages

RICHMOND, Va. -- A large firefighting operation was conducted in Chesterfield County early Tuesday morning at the UPS facility in the county.

According to crews, at 2:34 a.m. Chesterfield Fire says they were alerted to the fire that involved 3 tractor-trailers.

About a hundred employees were standing outside as CBS 6 was on the scene.

Chesterfield Fire officials tell CBS 6 that there were packages and mail inside the trailers that caught fire. It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

Thankfully though no injuries are being reported from the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

