Fire aftermath continues to slow travel on Route 60 in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, VA. — A fire has shut down part of Route 60, also known as Anderson Highway, in Powhatan County.

Crews remain on the scene in the 2800 block, where flashing lights and cones are blocking lanes.

According to the Powhatan Volunteer Fire Department, the shutdown follows a Tuesday night house fire.

Firefighters noted that the initial scene was not safe, prompting the call for assistance from Dominion Energy, VDOT, and the Metro Richmond Flying Squad.

Authorities have not yet released too much information about the fire and its impact.

The Powhatan Volunteer Fire Department's initial post about the fire was made at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.