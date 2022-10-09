For Fire Prevention Week, firefighters urge Richmonders: 'Plan your escape'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters in Richmond are urging community members to make a plan to escape their home in case of fire as part of Fire Prevention Week.

This year's theme, "Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” aims to focus on awareness and community risk reduction.

Eleven people died in fires Richmond in 2020. And there have been seven fire deaths in the city so far this year, according to officials.

Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Earl Dyer said those deaths account for 17% of the fire fatalities in Virginia over the past two years.

"When you look at that statistical data, it's certainly one that we don't like," Dyer said.

Firefighters will be taking part in community events throughout the week:

Sunday, Oct. 9 – Walmart (2410 Sheila Lane)

Monday, Oct. 10 – Kroger (901 North Lombardy Street)

Tuesday, Oct. 11 – The Market at 25th (901 North Lombardy Street)

Wednesday, Oct. 12 – TBA

Thursday, Oct. 13 – Publix Super Market at Carytown Exchange (3535 Ellwood Avenue)

Friday, Oct. 14 – Trader Joe’s (3000 Stony Point Road)

Saturday, Oct. 15 – Big Apple Supermarket (2916 Richmond Highway)

