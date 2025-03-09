'Test your smoke detectors,' fire marshal begs after woman killed, firefighters injured in Chesterfield fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed in a house fire that injured two police officers and a firefighter in Chesterfield County on Saturday, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 4200 block of Richwine Road just before 12:30 p.m., Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials said.



The first firefighters on the scene reported that smoke and flames were coming from the front side of the one-story brick home.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic.

"Everybody came together," neighbor Randy Ferguson said. "I know one neighbor grabbed a hose and was trying to help. I didn't even know it was going on until I came outside."

Tragically, the woman who lived in the home did not make it out. Officials said the victim's name is being withheld pending positive identification by the medical examiner's office.

Capt. Joe Harvey, a Chesterfield County fire marshal, said investigators are in the early stages of determining the cause of the fire.

"Beg people to do that tonight," Harvey said. "Take time, get your kids involved. Make it a fire safety lesson at home. Test your smoke detectors, clean them, vacuum them out so that the sensors are clean. And then replace those batteries tonight before you go to bed when you spring your clocks forward."

Two Chesterfield police officers and a Richmond firefighter on mutual aid were taken to area hospitals with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Ferguson, who lives next door, said that crews asked him for water bottles for the officers, who he believes suffered from smoke inhalation.

While firefighters marked the fire under control in 40 minutes, according to officials, crews spent hours on the scene checking for hot spots.

The impact of the fire continues to be felt in the North Chesterfield community.

"I talked to my neighbors and they said their mother had passed," Ferguson said. "It's just sad... They were good people, great neighbors."

