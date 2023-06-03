Watch Now
Fire evacuates Colonial Heights apartment building

Posted at 6:25 PM, Jun 03, 2023
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – A fire prompted an evacuation at an apartment building in Colonial Heights Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Clearfield Apartments at Clearfield Circle just after 4 p.m.

The fire broke in the kitchen of a multi-family unit, according to firefighters.

Crews said two adults and two children were displaced.

No one was injured and no other apartments were damaged, according to officials.

he cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.T

