Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Massive fire engulfs feed store in Powhatan, sources tell Jon Burkett

Massive fire engulfs feed store in Powhatan, sources tell Jon Burkett
Posted
and last updated

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A large fire has broken out at a feed store in Powhatan County Saturday evening, sources told Jon Burkett.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 7 p.m. to find the business, which serves local farmers, fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple neighboring counties have responded to assist with the emergency.

Fire crews from Goochland, Chesterfield and Amelia counties are on the scene and expected to remain throughout the night.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone