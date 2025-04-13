Massive fire engulfs feed store in Powhatan, sources tell Jon Burkett

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A large fire has broken out at a feed store in Powhatan County Saturday evening, sources told Jon Burkett.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 7 p.m. to find the business, which serves local farmers, fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple neighboring counties have responded to assist with the emergency.

Fire crews from Goochland, Chesterfield and Amelia counties are on the scene and expected to remain throughout the night.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

