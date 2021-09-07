Fire destroys Powhatan home

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- No one was injured in a house fire that destroyed a Powhatan County home.

Fire crews were called to the 3500 block of Archers Hill, near Maidens Road (US 522) and Huguenot Trail, at about 10:15 Monday night.

"The first units arrived within eight minutes of dispatch and found a 2-story home with fire throughout an attached garage spreading to the second floor and roof. Large hose lines were used to attempt to darken the fire down, as it was moving very quickly throughout the home," Powhatan Fire Deputy Chief Taylor Goodman wrote in an email. "Because of the rural location of the home, fire department tankers were used to haul water to the scene from a nearby hydrant."

It took about 40 minutes for the fire to be marked under control, according to Goodman.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.