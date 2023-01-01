Fire, smoke damage 2 Richmond businesses on New Year's Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fire and smoke damaged two businesses on Richmond's Southside on New Year's Day.

Crews were called to a fire in the 3500 block of Hull Street Sunday afternoon after reports of people seeing smoke in the area, officials said.

"Dispatch was able to see on the cameras that there was a column of smoke as we were arriving," Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Sekou Abdus-Sabur said. "We arrived on scene, there was heavy black smoke showing from the building."

Abdus-Sabur said crews found the source of the fire and extinguished it, but noted that the fire did extend into some upper portions of the building.

While the fire started at an auto repair shop, Abdus-Sabur said the appliance shop next door also suffered smoke and some water damage.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

