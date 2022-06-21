Fire damages Petersburg hotel

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Fire crews responded to a fire on Tuesday evening at the Oyo Hotel in Petersburg.

Responding firefighters said that the fire started in a bottom room of the hotel. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and no firefighters or civilians were injured.

The fire has temporarily closed Crater Road in both directions.

The Petersburg Fire Marshals are currently investigating the origin of the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.