Fire damages Midlothian Turnpike Kroger store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fire at a Kroger store on Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday morning is now under investigation.

Chesterfield County fire crews say they were called to the Kroger at Midlothian Turnpike and Le Gordon Drive this morning at 4:04 a.m. There crews found a fire that was contained to one exterior side of the building and a small part of the roof.

The fire was marked as "under control" at 5:06 a.m.

Chesterfield County officials say that some smoke did get inside the building but the fire itself was limited to the outside. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The store was closed at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.