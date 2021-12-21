Fire consumes building at West End rec center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- No one was hurt in an early morning fire at a West End pool building, according to Henrico firefighters.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of Hollandale Road, near Tuckahoe Village Recreation Association pool and tennis courts, at about 4:29 a.m.

Henrico Fire

"First arriving units found a single-story commercial building with heavy fire through the roof of the structure. Fire crews made the initial fire attack from the exterior then conducted interior searches," Henrico Fire spokesperson John Walls wrote in an email. "Once the fire was brought under control safety zones were established as the entire attic support system was consumed by the fire. Fire crews will remain on scene and complete operations during daylight for safety reasons."

Henrico Fire

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

