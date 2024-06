RICHMOND, Va. -- Life-altering moments, both good and bad, are often said to come in threes. For “Setting the Table” podcast host and Style food editor Deb Freeman, her holy trinity moment centered around Virginia-born chef and cookbook author Edna Lewis. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.