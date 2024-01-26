Henrico County brewery featured in upcoming House Hunters episode

HENRICO COUNTY, Va., — A popular Lakeside brewery will be featured in Friday’s House Hunters episode on HGTV.

Tony Ammendolia and Jessica Harris started the Original Gravity brewing supply shop on Lakeside 12 years ago and opened Final Gravity Brewing Co. four years later.

“Lakeside is just a small, quaint community. All the neighbors are super friendly. It's a highly walkable area. There's a bunch of restaurants around here to go to easily accessible from all parts of the city,” Harris said.

Harris told CBS 6 she received an email from a House Hunters producer scouting local businesses to film inside for an upcoming HGTV episode.

On August 20, film crews set up in their brewery and recorded the budding-homeowners discussing three potential homes to buy in the Lakeside and Richmond area.

They hope this national exposure will let more people know about their quaint Lakeside community in Henrico County.

“I do I really feel like a lot of people don't even know that live in Richmond where Lakeside is so I think it could be a little eye opener to see a nice brewery over here,” Harris explained.

Ammendolia said the prices of the homes are reasonable compared to other parts of Metro Richmond.

The episode titled Rugby Players in Richmond will air Friday, January 26 at 10p on HGTV.

