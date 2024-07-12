Catching up with Richmond ska-rock veterans Fighting Gravity

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’ve been in Richmond a minute, you might recall sweltering nights at a packed-to-the-gills Flood Zone, shoulder-to-shoulder in a collective bounce to the ska-rock sounds of Boy O Boy. They later changed their name to Fighting Gravity and slightly tweaked their sound to explore more guitar-driven material. But one thing remained the same – these guys are still one of the most fun, memorable RVA bands ever. They’ll bring their electric vibe to Brown’s Island as part of The Way Back Home fest alongside fellow legendary local reggae group Awareness Art Ensemble (AAE) and Raleigh group, the Connells.

Recently, Style caught up with a few of the Fighting Gravity guys to find out what’s been going on and what’s on the horizon (hint: there might be something cooking). Click here to catch up with Fighting Gravity on Style Weekly.

Watch: Go behind the scenes with Fighting Gravity in 1995 practice session

