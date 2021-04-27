Two transported to hospital after house fire in Richmond's Northside

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people were transported to a local hospital after a house fire in Richmond's Northside Tuesday morning.

Richmond firefighters said they responded to the 3200 block of 5th Avenue for the fire around 6 a.m.

According to CBS 6 crews on the scene, the fire was contained -- but not before spreading to a house next door.

This is a developing story.