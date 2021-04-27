Watch
Two transported to hospital after house fire in Richmond's Northside

Firefighters respond to house fire on 5th Avenue in Richmond's Northside
Posted at 7:10 AM, Apr 27, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people were transported to a local hospital after a house fire in Richmond's Northside Tuesday morning.

Richmond firefighters said they responded to the 3200 block of 5th Avenue for the fire around 6 a.m.

According to CBS 6 crews on the scene, the fire was contained -- but not before spreading to a house next door.

This is a developing story. Stay on WTVR.com for the latest details.

