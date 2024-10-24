Watch Now
Fiery crash closes I-95 in Virginia. Here's what we know.

One person suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Caroline County, Va.
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — One person suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Caroline County.

"At 6:33 a.m., Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 at the 108-mile marker. The incident involved five vehicles, including a tractor-trailer and a trash truck," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash. "Preliminary investigations indicate that the tractor-trailer was merging from the rest area onto Interstate 95 when it collided with the trash truck, causing a chain reaction style crash with three additional vehicles. This impact led to a fire involving the vehicles."

I-95 southbound traffic is being detoured to exit 110 and all northbound lanes have reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

