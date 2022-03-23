Fiery crash closes Interstate 85 in Virginia

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- A fiery crash closed lanes along southbound Interstate 85 in Brunswick County, Virginia on Wednesday morning.

"A contract crew was attempting to set up a lane closure for construction work on the weight sensors at the [Alberta] scales," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said citing the preliminary investigation. "Crash trucks were positioned when the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling in the southbound lanes struck the crash truck, continued through the work zone striking another work vehicle, then ran off the roadway into the tree line catching on fire."

Virginia State Police

No injuries were reported in association with the crash.

"There were no occupants in the work vehicles when they were struck," the spokesperson continued. "State police are still on scene investigating."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.