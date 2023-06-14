New flower shop sprouts in former Richmond ice cream shop

RICHMOND, Va. -- An Arts District storefront has traded soft serve for floral bouquets. Field Floral Design opened May 1 at 311 W. Broad St., where ice cream shop Charm School previously operated. It marks the first brick-and-mortar store for Field Floral owner Lee Matalone, who started her business about two years ago out of her then-home in New Orleans, organizing pop-ups and working at hotels, weddings, and other venues and events.

