A celebration of Salvadoran culture in Richmond: 'The connection with the community is awesome'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Second Annual Festival Salvadoreño of Richmond celebrated Salvadoran culture, music, food, and dancing at Tropicabana in South Richmond.

The Sunday festival marked El Salvador's Independence Day.

"We're very proud to be Salvadorian and especially to have the opportunity to share our culture and everything that we love here with everyone in Richmond," Melisa Bates, COCOSAL-RVA committee member, said. "The connection with the community is awesome because that's why our organization COCOSAL exists."

COCOSAL-RVA is a nonprofit group that works to unite and support Salvadorans in the Richmond area.

Organizers hope to expand the festival to a bigger space next year.

