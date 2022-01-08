Person dead after Petersburg house fire; 2 firefighters injured

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Firefighters found a person's body inside a Petersburg home early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Crews were called to a house fire in the 2000 block of Ferndale Avenue just after 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the two-story frame house, which officials said prevented crews from going inside.

Once the fire was under control, which officials said took several house, firefighters discovered a person's body in the home.

The medical examiner has not determined their cause of death, officials said.

Additionally, two firefighters were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire department thanked Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Colonial Heights Fire and EMS and Fort Lee Fire and EMS for their help.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.