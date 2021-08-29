Police ID driver killed in I-295 wrong-way wreck in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- State police have released the name of the man troopers said was driving the wrong way on Interstate 295 when he crashed into a minivan early Friday morning.

The driver of a sedan was headed north on I-295 south around 4:40 a.m. near milemarker 12 when he crashed into the minivan headed south in the center lane, according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

The driver of the sedan, 28-year-old Fernando Rivera of Richmond, died of his injuries at the scene, Davenport said.

The driver of the minivan was taken to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening, officials said.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to troopers.

"The investigation is ongoing," Davenport said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.