New PSA’s encourage older adults to prepare for natural disasters

RICHMOND, Va. -- Disasters and emergencies can affect anyone at any time. That’s why FEMA and the Ad Council is encouraging older Americans, in particular, to get prepared for the worst case scenarios.

The PSA’s are called“Take Control in One, Two, Three” easy steps.

FEMA Senior Official Sherman Gillums Jr. told CBS 6 that older Americans are often left more susceptible to damaging consequences, especially if they are living alone, are low-income, have a disability, or live in rural areas.

Gillums urged older adults, emergency managers, and anyone who works with or supports older people to take three simple steps: assess needs, make a plan, and engage support networks.

“In many cases, there are people who had lost their lives who are older. A lot of older people live alone, about 27% of older adults live by themselves and many of them on fixed incomes. So their options are few in terms of relocation or even transportation,” he explained.

FEMA created a Disaster Preparedness Guide for Older Adults [ready.gov] that provides checklists and questions to answer under each step and is specifically designed for older adult communities.

These include but are not limited to: learning about the types of disasters within their specific communities and signing up for electronic alerts, building a kit to be prepared for disaster at any time, and engaging friends, family, and caregivers in plans, ensuring they are each aware of specific needs during an emergency.

Gillums encouraged families to visit their website, Ready.gov, for more information on staying safe during emergencies.

