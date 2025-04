100K Meals: How you can help fight food insecurity in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. — Did you know that 1 in 6 children in Central Virginia will experience food insecurity this year?

To help fight food insecurity in our community, Puritan Cleaners has partnered with Feed More to collect food and funds for its yearly 100K Meals campaign.

To date, Puritan has collected more than 1.5 million meals for neighbors in need.

Click here to donate to the 100K Meals campaign. Every $1 donated helps provide four meals.

