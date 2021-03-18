FedEx tractor-trailer overturns after being struck on I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning after being struck by a car that lost control in the rain, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened at mile marker 86 when a Toyota Tacoma that was headed south in the left lane when it lost control due to the heavy rain and veered to the right, hitting the tractor-trailer's double trailer.

Troopers said the Tacoma ran off the road to the left and hit a concrete jersey wall after striking the trailer.

A picture from the scene appeared to show the tractor-trailer belongs to FedEx.

No injuries were reported from the crash and troopers are still investigating it.