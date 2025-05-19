Watch Now
VCU eliminates jobs, changes admissions process in response to federal DEI directives

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU has eliminated jobs and changed its admissions process in response to recent federal directives to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and affirmative action standards.

Nearly a quarter of the dozens of university positions that were reviewed for compliance with the new federal mandates were nixed, and the people in those jobs were offered new positions or have left VCU. The university has also scrutinized scholarships and hiring practices, and has recently brought on a consultant to assist in the university’s ongoing review of its programs and policies. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

