FBI searching for two suspects accused of robbing at least 6 stores in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The FBI is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects that they believe have robbed at least six businesses at gunpoint around the city since November of last year.

The first robbery happened at the Family Dollar in the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard on Nov. 29. The FBI said the same suspect robbed the same Family Dollar store on Jan. 8.

On March 13, both suspects robbed the Family Dollar in the 1700 block of Williamsburg Road, about six miles away from the first Family Dollar that was robbed.

FBI Richmond Both suspects robbing the Family Dollar on Williamsburg Road in Richmond, March 13

The FBI said the suspects then tried to rob the Dollar General on North Avenue on March 27, but were unsuccessful. That store is right up the road from the first Family Dollar.

On April 16, the second suspect robbed the Carolina Express on Carolina Avenue. That same suspect robbed the same Family Dollar on East Brookland Park on April 30 that the first suspect robbed twice before.

Both suspects are considered to be armed an dangerous.

If you have any information concerning these robberies, contact the FBI in Richmond at (804) 261-1044, the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL[1]FBI (1-800-225-5324), or the Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

FBI Richmond Gray jacket (left) suspect one. Black jacket (right) suspect two.