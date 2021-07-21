FBI releases new video 4 years after unsolved killing of Deltaville woman

DELTAVILLE, Va. -- Four years ago, Margaret "Peggy" Lammers was murdered inside of her Deltaville vacation home. Years later, her death is still a mystery without an arrest.

The FBI is on the case now and it appears they're dropping subtle clues with a video they produced and released.

Peggy Lammers was alone at her waterfront vacation home at Stove Point Road in Deltaville on July 11, 2017.

"Was it unusual for her to go alone? No!" says her husband in the FBI video.

Her husband of more than three and a half decades had stayed home in Cleveland, Ohio when Peggy was killed. Her lifeless body was found amid a mess inside the home.

"It looks like a staged break-in, so for the FBI to release that kind of information out tells me they know something and they're trying to flush out a certain piece of information,” said Tom Chillemi, who has been a reporter for the Southside Sentinel for 33 years.

He fears Lammers’ case is turning cold, so I asked him if people are still talking about it.

“No, not really,” Chillemi said. “People say, ‘oh yeah, I remember that,’ but it's starting to fade after four years."

Chillemi believes that may be one reason the FBI produced a three-minute-long video about the case, including interviews with Lammers’ husband and son.

Could the FBI be dropping snippets of clues to get somebody with information to come forward?

“Bludgeoned to death? It's a hard way to kill somebody: you have to keep at it you know,” Chillemi said. “There's a phrase in murders called ‘overkill.’ It's more than just killing. It's punishing."

And the punishment has been ongoing for Lammers’ loved ones for more than four years.

"It used to be our happy place,” says her son in the FBI video. “Now it's the saddest place on earth."

To this day, things inside the home are still out of place, including a puzzle Peggy may have been working on. Symbolic, because some of the pieces in her case are still missing.

Authorities are asking for information. They urge people to call even if the information they have seems insignificant as it could lead to something else.

Chillemi has done several stories on Lammers’ case. He will have a complete timeline in Thursday’s edition of the Southside Sentinel.