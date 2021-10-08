FBI, other federal agents working with RPD to curb recent surge in violence

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the third night in a row, a gunshot victim is in surgery at VCU Medical Center.

Crime Insider sources said that Thursday night's victim drove himself to the emergency room with a gunshot wound in her lower back. At this time, the crime scene is unknown.

There have been more than 180 shootings in Richmond in 2021, leading to more than 60 homicides to date with at least five other death investigations awaiting classification.

"The FBI, DEA, ATF precinct commanders along with major crimes detectives are all sitting at the table in the US Attorney's office, attacking these crime drivers and trying to determine how we can be more effective in the community,” said the head of Richmond’s FBI field office, Stanley Meador.

Meador says federal agents are used to going after organizations like violent street gangs, but now they're discovering it’s necessary to change tactics.

"What we are doing now is having to look at individuals who are driving crime in the communities and are just lawless,” said Meador. “We are having to refocus our efforts to see what tools can we bring to the table, working with local partners and US Attorneys to put these crime drivers where they belong."

Despite their best efforts to help address violence in the city, the FBI said that they need input directly from those living in Richmond. Meador is urging the community to help.

"We are pushing to be more external in advertising wanted posters or seeking information,” said Meador. “I'm getting ready to do three announcements shortly on rewards we will offer for various cases in the area. We need the public’s help to solve cases and we are leveraging resources to get the locals more help."