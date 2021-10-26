Why the FBI is now looking for the man who robbed three West End convenience stores

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The FBI is now involved in identifying and arresting a man accused of robbing three Henrico gas station convenience stores. The March 5, 2021 robberies took place at the following locations:

7-Eleven (10000 block of Staples Mill Road)

Valero (4400 block of Broad Street

WaWa (2400 block of Staples Mill Road)

"The subject appeared dirty, wearing a face mask, dark sunglasses, a black hooded jacket, a black hat, black socks, and black sandals with white soles," an FBI spokesperson wrote in an email. "The subject also wore a patterned blanket around his waist and a large yellow patterned scarf to cover his face and shoulders."

Police described the robber as a 5'2" - 5'6" Asian male who weighs about 150 pounds. He drove off in a black Mercedes ML 350, the FBI added.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804-261-1044.

The FBI is involved in this case because of the HOBBS Act. The HOBBS Act "prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce 'in any way or degree.'"

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.