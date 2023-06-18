Police: Man barricaded in Henrico home on Father's Day; neighbors urged to 'stay clear'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- People living in one Henrico neighborhood are being urged to “stay clear” after police said a man barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come outside on Father’s Day.

Police were called to a home in the 4200 block of Fayette Circle, not far from Laburnum Elementary School, to serve a warrant on a man for a number of charges in Portsmouth.

“Once officers were at the door, they encountered the wanted subject who immediately shut the door and refused their commands,” officials said. “Due to the serious nature of the charges, officers created a perimeter to prevent his escape and waited on additional resources.”

Officers cordoned off several blocks around the home and urged residents to stay indoors “until the situation is resolved.”

