Quarrel inside Virginia restaurant led to deadly shooting, deputies say

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Investigators said an argument inside Fatty’s Taphouse led to a deadly shooting outside the Spotsylvania County restaurant Saturday night.

Dispatchers received a call about a shooting in the 10100 block of Patriot Highway just after 11:20 p.m., according to Maj. Troy J. Skebo with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found 35-year-old Shawn D. Hastings of Spotsylvania suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Skebo said that despite life-saving measures, Hastings died of his injuries at the scene.

Witnesses gave deputies a description of the suspect and his vehicle, Skebo said.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Jesse Dean Beebout

As a result, 34-year-old Jesse Dean Beebout of Caroline County was taken into custody at his home in Lake Land’Or early Sunday morning, Skebo said.

"During the arrest a firearm was recovered and it appeared that the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand during the shooting incident," Skebo said.

Detectives said the shooting happened after a dispute inside the restaurant. Witnesses told deputies that Hastings was shot in the parking.

Beebout was arrested for second-degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony, Skebo said.

Beebout, who is in police custody while being treated at an area hospital for his injuries, will be held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, according to Skebo.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.