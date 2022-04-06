Father of missing Codi Bigsby denied bond in appeal hearing

HAMPTON, Va. — The search for missing 4-year-old Hampton boy Codi Bigsby continues after he was last seen in January.

Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, was in court Tuesday on charges unrelated to his disappearance.

Cory has been charged with seven counts of felony child neglect, stemming from incidents from before Codi was reported missing.

On Tuesday, he was denied bond in a appeal hearing. His bond was originally denied on Feb. 8 after AWOL military charges surfaced.

Cory testified that it was due to a miscommunication issue between his higher in command and following a four day weekend when he was job hunting for life post-military.

In court, the judge said Cory is flight risk and a risk to the community. Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell argued that if Cory was released, he may have tried to tamper with evidence related to the disappearance of his son.

Jeff Ambrose, Cory Bigsby's attorney, said Tuesday that Cory was mistreated, based off hours of video footage that was handed over to Ambrose from police.