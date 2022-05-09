Virginia dad and teen daughter graduate college together: 'I’m utterly speechless'

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk dad and military veteran said he was "utterly speechless" when he learned he and his 17-year-old daughter were both graduating from Tidewater Community College this month.

Marvin Fletcher and his daughter SaNayah Hill first shared their story on the Tidewater Community College (TCC) website.

Marvin Fletcher and his daughter SaNayah Hill are both graduating from Tidewater Community College this month.





“I never thought my daughter and I would be wearing a cap and gown together," Fletcher, who has spent a decade earning an Associate of Applied Science in Management degree, said. "As parents, we want a better start for our kids. To see SaNayah graduate with a certificate at 17, I’m really proud. A lot of kids don’t aspire to do all that.”

Hill, a Deep Creek High School junior who is also enrolled at TCC, earned a Career Studies Certificate in Emergency Medical Service/Emergency Medical Training.

“People often doubt themselves," Hil said. "But I say get out there and do the work and see what doors will open.”

Fletcher said serving 12 years in the military, including tours in Afghanistan and Kuwait, slowed his studies. With degree in hand, Fletcher plans to run group homes for disabled adults and veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“Life isn’t about where you start, but where you finish,” Fletcher said.