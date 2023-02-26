This Virginia father and son both survived motorcycle crashes: ‘My heart went up into my throat'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A father and son from Sandbridge are grateful that a motorcycle crash that injured their son on Tuesday was not worse. They’re speaking out in hopes of raising awareness about safety.

“Of course, like any parent, you hear of your kid or they’re involved in something, my mind was going crazy. My heart went up into my throat,” described John Brountas.

WTKR Jacob and John Brountas

It happened on London Bridge Road. Jacob Brountas said he was trying to avoid a dump truck that was braking.

“[I] felt that back tire start to skid out, headed right toward the curb, and then next thing you know, I open my eyes and I’m in the middle of the road,” Jacob explained. “I stand up with all the adrenaline I had, I could still walk on my broken toes and almost broken ankle.”

Jacob was grateful passersby stopped to help.

“I was very thankful," he said.

John Brountas Jacob Brountas, who survived a motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach on February 21, talks about surviving and lessons learned.

His dad, John, was just moments away and described his emotions, arriving on the scene.

“Parent’s worst nightmare," John said.

John had been in a terrible accident also at age 19.

“You never want to see that happen to your child; never want to see that happen to anyone’s child,” John said.

WTKR Jacob and John Brountas

Jacob is awaiting word on whether he needs surgery on his ankle and admits he was wearing slip-on shoes.

“I should have been wearing something definitely more riding-worthy like work boots,” he said.

Thankfully, he was wearing a helmet.

“I don’t go anywhere unless I’m not wearing a helmet," Jacob said. "I can’t imagine myself on a motorcycle without one.”

He is eager to heal and says the accident won’t stop him from riding. Though, he says, he’s learned some lessons.

“I need to be a little safer, maybe slow down, start thinking a little more.”

Jacob believes having taken a safety course helped him from not getting injured worse and he recommends other new riders take one.

“Don’t split lanes. I know it’s fun, but the best thing to do is be safe," he added.

For safety tips and to find a course, click here.