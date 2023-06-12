Father charged after Fredericksburg middle school student brings loaded gun to school

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — The father of a middle school student accused of bringing a loaded gun to school last month in Fredericksburg has been charged, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

37-year-old Josette Rodriquez of Spotsylvania was charged with recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm to endanger the life or limb of a child under the age of 14.

Rodriquez's child was reportedly found with the loaded, .45 caliber gun in their backpack at Chancellor Middle School on May 19 after another student told a teacher they saw them with the gun.

Deputies said the teacher immediately reported it to their administration and at no time was the gun shown in a way to threaten other students or faculty members at the school.

The student is also facing charges, the sheriff's office said.

"Sheriff Roger Harris would like to remind parents that properly storing and or securing firearms is the best way to prevent curious kids from getting hurt with firearms, youth and adults in crisis from using a family firearm for suicide, and firearms from being stolen and misused by others," the sheriff's office said in a press release.