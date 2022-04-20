Troopers: Driver killed on Route 30 hit John Deere sprayer

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- State police are investigating a fatal wreck involving farm equipment on Route 30 in rural King William County Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to crash near 17373 King William Road just after 2:20 p.m.

That is where a Ford pickup headed north hit the sprayer on a John Deere tractor that was headed south on King William Road, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation with the aid of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.