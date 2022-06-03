Watch
Fatal wreck near University of Richmond closes River Road

River Road fatal wreck June 3, 2022.
WTVR
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 16:08:11-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash near the University of Richmond in Henrico County Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to River Road at College Road just before 2 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Police told WTVR CBS 6 that River Road between North Ridge Road and College Road would likely be closed for at least 3 to 4 hours.

"Please find an alternate route if traveling the area," police said.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

