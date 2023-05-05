Watch Now
Fatal wreck near VCU; scooter involved: CI sources

Richmond Police investigate fatal crash on Main Street
Posted at 9:27 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 21:34:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A person has died after a crash on Main Street near VCU's campus, police said. Crime Insider Jon Burkett reports a scooter was involved in the wreck, but police have not officially confirmed those details yet.

The initial 9-1-1 call came around 6:30 p.m. for the 300 block of W. Main Street, near N. Madison Street.

Both Richmond Police and VCU Police responded to the scene.

A dark-colored SUV appeared smashed into the side of a law firm building, which sits just across the street from the VCU School of Business.

Police commanders on the scene did not release any details beyond confirming there was a fatality, telling our crew more information would come out on Friday.

Although the specific circumstances of every wreck that happens are unique, this crash occurred just two blocks away from where a student was hit and killed earlier this year.

It comes at a time when safety advocates are raising alarm bells about the spike in traffic fatalities involving pedestrians and other non-vehicle modes of transportation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

