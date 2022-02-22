Watch
Five-year-old girl dies after utility vehicle crash in Prince George

Prince George Police Lights Generic Day Crime Crash
Posted at 9:38 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 09:38:36-05

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A five-year-old girl died after getting injured in a utility terrain vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to Prince George County Police.

Police said they responded to the 10700 block of Hines Road around 5:40 p.m. after the crash was reported. When they got to the scene, they found the child unresponsive.

The child was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center, where police said she later died.

Police said their initial investigation into the crash determined the vehicle was traveling on a residential driveway when it veered to the left side and struck a ditch. The child was ejected from the vehicle as a result.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

