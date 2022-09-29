Two people from Richmond killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- Two people from Richmond were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Monday.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 11:35 p.m. at mile-marker 127.

It all started when a Mercury Mariner traveling south on I-95 in the left lane collided with an Acura MDX traveling in the center lane.

State Police said the impact caused the Acura to run off the left side of the roadway into the median. The Acura continued across the median and struck a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the Mercury, 48-year-old Wendy C. Gudiness of Ruther Glen, fled the scene of the crash, according to State Police. She was later located and arrested. She was not injured in the crash but she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The two people in the Acura died at the scene of the crash. They were identified as 52-year-old Berthe N. Ngundji and 60-year-old Jacques F. Ngundji, both of Richmond. State Police said they were wearing seatbelts.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep, a 23-year-old man of Exeter, N.C. and a 22-year-old woman, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. They were wearing seatbelts.

Gudiness was charged with felony hit and run. She was transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bail. State Police said additional charges are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing and state police is looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crashes in the southbound or northbound lanes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper L. Batten at 540-891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov

